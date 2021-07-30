Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

NYSE DG opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $233.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.