Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super League Gaming were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.