Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.44 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.