Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:SRYB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. Surrey Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81.
About Surrey Bancorp
