Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SRYB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. Surrey Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.