Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a market capitalization of $482.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.