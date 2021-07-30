SVB Leerink Comments on MorphoSys AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MorphoSys in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of MOR opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

