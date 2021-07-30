SVB Leerink Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $101.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 117,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 146.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 100,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 829,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.