Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €111.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €112.87 ($132.78).

SY1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €0.80 ($0.94) on Friday, hitting €122.65 ($144.29). 151,702 shares of the company traded hands. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €115.78.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.