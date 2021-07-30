Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.88

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 35883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

