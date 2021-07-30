Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s share price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 314,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 249,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Alkon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.