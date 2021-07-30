Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.29. 26,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -150.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.