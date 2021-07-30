Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a positive rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.85 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

