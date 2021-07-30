Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

