Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TWNT)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

