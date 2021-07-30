Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 208.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.93 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

