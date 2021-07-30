Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.63.

Shares of TVE opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

