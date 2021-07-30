Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

