Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,795. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

