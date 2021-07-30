Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $54.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises 4.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $54,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. 73,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.