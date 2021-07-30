Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,844 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

WCN stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.62. 42,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

