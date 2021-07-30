Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tata Motors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 31.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $62,985,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

