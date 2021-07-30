Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.38. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $656.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

