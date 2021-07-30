TD Securities Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

