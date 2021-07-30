TD Securities Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

SU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 301,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,042. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 393.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 454,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

