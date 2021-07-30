TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$140.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

TFI International stock opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

