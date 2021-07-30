TD Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG)

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a C$0.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.05.

TSE ETG opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$163.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

