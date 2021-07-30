TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $147.34. 55,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,079. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.21. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $87.46 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

