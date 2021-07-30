Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,742 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $583.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

