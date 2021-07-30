Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

