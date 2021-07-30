Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 118,582 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,582 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Under Armour worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

