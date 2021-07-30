Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,556 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $334.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

