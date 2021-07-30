Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after buying an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Shares of DE stock opened at $359.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $173.36 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

