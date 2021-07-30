Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TGP opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

