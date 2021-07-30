Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

