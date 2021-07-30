Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

TDOC stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

