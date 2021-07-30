Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $225.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

