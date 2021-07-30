Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.40 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

TDOC traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,686. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.29.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

