Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.900-$13.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.43. The stock had a trading volume of 254,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

