Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

