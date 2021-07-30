Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TLGHF remained flat at $$37.85 during midday trading on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19.
About Telenet Group
