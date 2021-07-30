Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,465. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

