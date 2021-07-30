Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

