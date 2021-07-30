Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.38 million.Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.03. 38,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.