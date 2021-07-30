Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TERN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Terns Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

