TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $18.32 Average PT from Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

