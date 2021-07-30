Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $244.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

