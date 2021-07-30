Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. Tetra Tech updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.

TTEK stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $131.08. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,681. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

