TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 167,489 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

