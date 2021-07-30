Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.55 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 15,477,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.