Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

